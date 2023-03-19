Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $215,377.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $989,121.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28.

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 881,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

