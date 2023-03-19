Beth C. Seidenberg Buys 32,844 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 32,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,770,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.