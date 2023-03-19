Insider Selling: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Sells $243,507.44 in Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PWP opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.57%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.
