Insider Selling: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Sells $243,507.44 in Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.