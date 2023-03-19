Elizabeth H. Weatherman Sells 5,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $40.85 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 169,428 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after buying an additional 235,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

