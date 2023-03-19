SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $222,920.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

