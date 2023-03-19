5,623 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

