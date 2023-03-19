Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 8,447 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

