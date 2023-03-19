Wedmont Private Capital Sells 131 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in KLA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $387.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.35 and a 200-day moving average of $364.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

