Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 355 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.