Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 709 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $97.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

