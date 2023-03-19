StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.04. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

