Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
