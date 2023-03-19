Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.