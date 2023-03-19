Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 319,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.