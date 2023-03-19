Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Astronics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Astronics stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
Institutional Trading of Astronics
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
