AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 88.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

