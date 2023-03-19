BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

