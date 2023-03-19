JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Target Price to $8.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

AVIR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,626,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

