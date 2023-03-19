Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,691 shares of company stock worth $3,864,750. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

