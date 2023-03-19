BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

