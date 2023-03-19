AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of ATRC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

