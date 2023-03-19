StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.83.
Shares of AVID opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.23. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
