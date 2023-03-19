Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.54. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.08%.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ames National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 63.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ames National by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

