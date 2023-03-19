Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.