Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Brightcove Stock Down 4.2 %
BCOV stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.