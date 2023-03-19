Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $33.25.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
