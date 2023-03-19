Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 605.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

