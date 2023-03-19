StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

