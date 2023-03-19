Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $7,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 725.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.