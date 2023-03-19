Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $768,042.00 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP opened at $27.92 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Squarespace

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.