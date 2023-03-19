Floor & Decor’s (FND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FND opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.