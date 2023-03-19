Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Lowered to $21.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.
Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.