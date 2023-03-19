Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Lowered to $21.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

About Portman Ridge Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

