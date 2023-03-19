Credit Suisse Group Lowers Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target to $8.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 9.0 %

BLDE opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

