New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.
NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
