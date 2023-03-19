New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.