UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

