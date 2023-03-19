Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $992,400.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.95, a PEG ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.45.
ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
