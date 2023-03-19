Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
