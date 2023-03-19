Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NYSE:CADE opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

