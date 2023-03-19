Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

