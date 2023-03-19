EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $25.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BRT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $165,342.32. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

