Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.25.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
