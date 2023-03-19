East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

