Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.