Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $107.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

