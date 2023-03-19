Insider Selling: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Director Sells $254,750.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.