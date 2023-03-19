American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 3.3 %

AXL stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

