StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.78.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.