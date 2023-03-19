Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

