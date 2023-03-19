American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AWK opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.76.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

