AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

