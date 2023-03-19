StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,452.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,386.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.