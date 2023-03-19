AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

See Also

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.