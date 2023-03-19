AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.
