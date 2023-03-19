AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.